UrduPoint.com

Five-day National Polio Vaccination Drive Begins In 86 Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Five-day national polio vaccination drive begins in 86 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day national polio immunisation campaign, targeting to vaccinate to over 43.3 million children under the age of five, has started in 86 districts of the country, spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination said Monday.

In a statement, he said a total of 392,000 frontline workers would visit door-to-door to ensure protection to Pakistani children from crippling disease and purging the country from the menace of poliovirus.

The anti-polio campaign, third in a year, has already been started in Karachi and Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 15. The same polio vaccination campaign would be initiated in Balochistan province from August 29.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already inaugurated the campaign by administering vaccination drops to children. Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel praised the services of frontline workers and said all available resources were being utilized for eradicating the deadly disease from the country.

Provincial governments and district administrations were actively working for the success of the campaign. He urged parents to play their proactive role in making the campaign a success. Children should be vaccinated against polio during the campaign.

The infection typically spreads in areas with poor water and sewage sanitation; wild poliovirus was found in this type of environment and puts unvaccinated people at risk. Access to vaccines was mandatory for all children to prevent the virus, he added. Helpline 1166 was providing health-related information to the parents. Through the helpline citizens were able to obtain immediate assistance on their queries and concerns related to polio and routine immunization services. He said parents were being guided on the toll-free phone line about health issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Poor Water Visit Same August All From Million

Recent Stories

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

35 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

42 minutes ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

2 hours ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus ..

Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justi ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.