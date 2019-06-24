UrduPoint.com
Five-day Painting Workshop Begins At Alhamra Arts Gallery

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:05 PM

A five-day painting workshop began at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall here on Monday

The instrumental argument for the inclusion of arts in education was that they foster transferable skills and boost overall academic achievement, leading to better future art workshops opportunities, enhanced well-being of our students.

It has registered 38 children for the workshop and their age group is from 7-15 years old. The workshop will continue till June 28 and certificates will be given to the students at the end of the workshop.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said one of the most enlightening aspects of Alhamra was the provision of a rich cultural environment to "our young and amateur artists and students who had just begun learning arts professionally".

