UrduPoint.com

Five-day Polio Campaign Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration had started five-day polio campaign to administer anti-polio drops to 570,631 kids of under five years of age across the district here on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi inaugurated the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the campaign would continue till September 24.

He said 1530 mobile teams, 104 fix teams and 84 transit teams had been formed to achieve the target across the district.

He said 100 percent target would be achieved and urged polio teams administer anti-polio drops to every kid of under five years of age.

He urged Ulemas of the district to play their role in making campaign successful. He urged parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops to protect future of their kids.

The deputy commissioner added that strict monitoring of the polio team would be ensured.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile September

Recent Stories

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two mo ..

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two months

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital ..

COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital

8 minutes ago
 Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of ..

Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of Russia's Parliamentary Vote

8 minutes ago
 Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of ..

Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

8 minutes ago
 UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.