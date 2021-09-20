Five-day polio campaign kicks off

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration had started five-day polio campaign to administer anti-polio drops to 570,631 kids of under five years of age across the district here on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi inaugurated the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the campaign would continue till September 24.

He said 1530 mobile teams, 104 fix teams and 84 transit teams had been formed to achieve the target across the district.

He said 100 percent target would be achieved and urged polio teams administer anti-polio drops to every kid of under five years of age.

He urged Ulemas of the district to play their role in making campaign successful. He urged parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops to protect future of their kids.

The deputy commissioner added that strict monitoring of the polio team would be ensured.