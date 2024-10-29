Five-day Polio Campaign Launched In Mansehra
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A five-day polio vaccination campaign on Tuesday has officially kicked off in Mansehra amid strict security measures.
The campaign was inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, and District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada, who administered polio drops to children at the launch event.
DPO Gandapur emphasized, "The protection of polio teams is our top priority, and stringent security measures have been implemented for their safety." In preparation for the campaign, DSPs and SHOs provided thorough briefings at all police stations and circles.
A total of 1,659 policemen have been deployed to ensure the safety of the vaccination efforts.
Heavy police presence has been arranged throughout the district, with checkpoints established at all entry and exit points.
DPO Gandapur has mandated that all SPs, DSPs, and SHOs personally supervise the polio teams, ensuring a coordinated effort. Officers have also been instructed to wear bulletproof vests and helmets for their safety.
DPO Gandapur urged parents to prioritize their children's health, stating that it is our national responsibility to immunize children against polio.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 114,700 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz departs for a two-day Saudi visit to attend FII conference2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, three injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 17th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon2 minutes ago
-
NA session starts2 minutes ago
-
SSP, DC Hyderabad Inaugurates anti-polio campaign11 hours ago
-
PPP celebrates passage of 26th amendment in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
Rains, gusty winds likely: PMD11 hours ago
-
SIU arrests drug peddlers, illegal arms dealers11 hours ago
-
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra12 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan12 hours ago
-
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year12 hours ago