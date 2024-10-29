Five-day Polio campaign launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A five-day polio vaccination campaign on Tuesday has officially kicked off in Mansehra amid strict security measures.

The campaign was inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, and District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada, who administered polio drops to children at the launch event.

DPO Gandapur emphasized, "The protection of polio teams is our top priority, and stringent security measures have been implemented for their safety." In preparation for the campaign, DSPs and SHOs provided thorough briefings at all police stations and circles.

A total of 1,659 policemen have been deployed to ensure the safety of the vaccination efforts.

Heavy police presence has been arranged throughout the district, with checkpoints established at all entry and exit points.

DPO Gandapur has mandated that all SPs, DSPs, and SHOs personally supervise the polio teams, ensuring a coordinated effort. Officers have also been instructed to wear bulletproof vests and helmets for their safety.

DPO Gandapur urged parents to prioritize their children's health, stating that it is our national responsibility to immunize children against polio.