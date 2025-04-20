Five-day polio campaign launched in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A five-day polio campaign was inaugurated in Nowshera Virkan, aiming to immunize over 102,000 children against the crippling disease.

According to AC spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain Pirzada, along with health officials, launched the campaign at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

A total of 391 teams, supervised by 25 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), will administer polio drops to children across the tehsil.

Patwaris and Union Council Secretaries have been directed to support the teams in achieving the target and eradicating polio.

APP/mud/378