Five-day Polio Campaign To Start From Aug 22

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to start a five-day anti-polio campaign from August 22 to administer anti-polio drops to 609,373 kids of under five years of age across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for polio campaign on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Mian Muhammad Rafique Ahsan said that all possible efforts were being made to get 100 percent results of the polio-campaign.

He said that assistant commissioners would supervise the campaign in their respective Tehsils.

He said that the social welfare and health department would launch a comprehensive awareness campaign while the Auqaf department would ensure announcements through mosques for the polio campaign.

The deputy commissioner said that police officials would also be deployed with polio teams in order to prevent any untoward incident. The DC was briefed in the meeting that monitoring officers would be deployed at 92 union councils, 402 area incharge, 2176 mobile teams, 109 fixed and 89 transit teams would participate in the campaign.

