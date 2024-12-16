Open Menu

Five-day Polio Drive Kicks Off In Multan

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A five-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off across the 393 union councils of Multan Division here on Monday in which about 2.8 million children were administered anti-polio drops.A total of 10,828 teams were deployed to ensure the campaign’s success in the division.

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan said that not a single polio case was reported in the division, and a strong security plan was in place to support the campaign.

The anti-polio campaign will continue from December 16 to December 20,the government’s zero-tolerance policy on disease prevention, underscoring the national commitment to a disease-free Pakistan.

Anti-polio vaccination camps were set up at key public locations, including the General bus stand, to vaccinate kids against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said a target of 1 million children was set for vaccination in Multan district.He urged parents to keep extending cooperation towards the teams.

He directed field staffers to mark the homes wherein they provided anti-polio doses,while 3000 teams were working in the field in order to make successful campaign,said DC.

