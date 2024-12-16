Five-day Polio Drive Kicks Off In Multan
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A five-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off across the 393 union councils of Multan Division here on Monday in which about 2.8 million children were administered anti-polio drops.A total of 10,828 teams were deployed to ensure the campaign’s success in the division.
Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan said that not a single polio case was reported in the division, and a strong security plan was in place to support the campaign.
The anti-polio campaign will continue from December 16 to December 20,the government’s zero-tolerance policy on disease prevention, underscoring the national commitment to a disease-free Pakistan.
Anti-polio vaccination camps were set up at key public locations, including the General bus stand, to vaccinate kids against the crippling disease.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said a target of 1 million children was set for vaccination in Multan district.He urged parents to keep extending cooperation towards the teams.
He directed field staffers to mark the homes wherein they provided anti-polio doses,while 3000 teams were working in the field in order to make successful campaign,said DC.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-day polio drive kicks off in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
12 law breakers nabbed32 minutes ago
-
Nation standing firm against terrorism: PM12 hours ago
-
Ministry releases names of 47 Pakistanis rescued from boat near Greece12 hours ago
-
Anti-Encroachment drive conducted in Taluka Qasimabad12 hours ago
-
Death toll rises as jeep plunges into river in Neelum Valley13 hours ago
-
President grieves on loss of lives in boat tragedy13 hours ago
-
Man kills wife13 hours ago
-
Monday's paper as per schedule: PBTE13 hours ago
-
NPC, RIUJ jointly conducts training session to combat misinformation on Dec 2014 hours ago
-
Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines14 hours ago