Five-day polio drive to be commenced in Multan from Mar 29

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Comissioner Multan Ali Shehzad on Thursday chaired a meeting and said that a five-day long polio drive would be commenced in the city from March 29.

The meeting was attended by officers of all allied departments including Assistant Commissioners Umair Mahmood, Mudasser Mumtaz and Muhammed Zubair.

CEO health Dr Arshad Malik, Dr Abid Hussani and Dr Muhammad Farooqi were also present on the occasion.

According to details, over nine lac children below five years age will be vaccinated through 2408 teams placed at different areas of the district.

A total of 476 area in-charges,140 UMCOs has been designated to monitor the drive at targeted areas.

On the occasion, DC said that everyone should play their role to eliminate the disease from the country.

He expressed zero tolerance over showing any negligence on part of officials concerned.

He termed detecting samples of polio virus from sewerage disposal as a 'challenge'.