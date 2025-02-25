Five-Day Polio Eradication Campaign Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A five-day polio eradication campaign has commenced here, in 20 union councils of Peshawar city.
A review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, was held to discuss the campaign.
Officials from the health department and other relevant departments participated in the session.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the initiative. It was emphasized that this campaign was being conducted specifically in high-risk union councils due to the presence of the polio virus in environmental samples collected earlier this year.
Recent Stories
TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Times Higher Education par ..
Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad
FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval
SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025
Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative
Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..
Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice
Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members
Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in E ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-Day Polio eradication campaign begins3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt collects over Rs710bn through e-Pay Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Lawyers boycott judicial proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Miankhel3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Rwanda visits USKT3 minutes ago
-
Annual blood group checking & donor registration camp held at UoS3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces scholarships for Oxford University4 minutes ago
-
Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad9 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan23 minutes ago
-
ITP issues advisory amid ICC Champions Trophy matches23 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Australia-S Africa match24 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari announced strict crackdown on profiteering and hoarding24 minutes ago
-
Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice29 minutes ago