Five-Day Polio eradication campaign begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A five-day polio eradication campaign has commenced here, in 20 union councils of Peshawar city.

A review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, was held to discuss the campaign.

Officials from the health department and other relevant departments participated in the session.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the initiative. It was emphasized that this campaign was being conducted specifically in high-risk union councils due to the presence of the polio virus in environmental samples collected earlier this year.