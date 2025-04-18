Five-day Polio Eradication Campaign From April 21
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, a meeting was held to review preparations for the upcoming polio eradication campaign, scheduled to run from April 21 to April 25 across the district.
During the meeting, Dr. Lubna said that a total of 385,027 children across Lodhran district would be administered polio vaccine drops during the five-day campaign.
To ensure smooth execution of the campaign, as many as 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 Area In-Charges, 1,459 mobile Teams, 68 Fixed Teams and 26 transit teams would participate in the drive.
Dr. Nazir directed health department officials to strictly adhere to the micro-plans and ensure effective field supervision.
She particularly stressed the importance of proper finger marking and door marking to track vaccinated children and households accurately.
DC urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams in order to protect their children from lifelong disability.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Qaiser, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Faisal Waheed, CEO District Health Authority Lodhran, Dr. Riaz Hussain, District Health Officer, IPI focal person Dr. Umar, and other officials from the health department and relevant departments.
