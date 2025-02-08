Five-day Polio Eradication Drive Concludes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The five-day polio eradication campaign in Sargodha district concluded on Saturday.
A review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, was held in his conference room to assess the campaign’s progress.
During the meeting, officials reported that 692,585 children were administered polio drops, achieving 98% of the set target. Out of these, 528,585 children received vaccinations at their homes, while 8,685 children were vaccinated through recovery efforts.
Additionally, 28 hesitant parents were counseled, resulting in their children receiving the polio vaccine.
On the final day, polio teams remained in the field late into the night to ensure maximum coverage. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem commended the dedication of frontline workers, acknowledging their exceptional efforts in reaching children in remote areas.
The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Saira Safdar, DHO Dr. Asad Aslam, WHO representatives, and other stakeholders.
Recent Stories
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-day polio eradication drive concludes2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police bust key gang member, seize four bikes31 minutes ago
-
Speedy dumper crushes three youths in Karachi32 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cops officered at Bannu Police Lines51 minutes ago
-
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections54 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana encourages support for persons with disabilities1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar chairs meeting on reforming power sector1 hour ago
-
Punjab SER ensuring 100% inclusion of deserving citizens in relief programs1 hour ago
-
Mines secretary reviews progress on development projects1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects construction at South Punjab Secretariat1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests suspect involved in harassing woman1 hour ago
-
1st meeting of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Board held1 hour ago