Five-day polio eradication drive concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The five-day polio eradication campaign in Sargodha district concluded on Saturday.

A review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, was held in his conference room to assess the campaign’s progress.

During the meeting, officials reported that 692,585 children were administered polio drops, achieving 98% of the set target. Out of these, 528,585 children received vaccinations at their homes, while 8,685 children were vaccinated through recovery efforts.

Additionally, 28 hesitant parents were counseled, resulting in their children receiving the polio vaccine.

On the final day, polio teams remained in the field late into the night to ensure maximum coverage. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem commended the dedication of frontline workers, acknowledging their exceptional efforts in reaching children in remote areas.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Saira Safdar, DHO Dr. Asad Aslam, WHO representatives, and other stakeholders.