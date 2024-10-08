Open Menu

Five-day Polio Eradication Drive From Oct 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) As many as 709,266 children under five years of age would be administered

vaccine with vitamin-A during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from October 28

in the district.

This was disclosed at a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner

Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Wattoo here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a total of 3,332 teams including 3,036 mobile teams,

206 fixed teams, and 89 transit teams have been formed. The campaign

would involve 4,522 workers, 3,947 volunteers, 410 education department

staff, 132 population welfare staff, 21 civil defence personnel, and 12 employees

from other departments.

Arshad Wattoo stressed the need for ensuring foolproof security and training

for polio teams.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Authority Dr Asad Aslam

and other officials.

