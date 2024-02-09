Five Day Polio Eradication Drive To Begin In AJK On Feb 26
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A five-day polio eradication drive will begin in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), on February 26.
According to official sources, anti-polio campaign will continue till March 01, 2024, and during the drive,
various teams would administer polio drops to a large number of children below five years of age.
The drive will cover 10 districts of the AJK, Health Department sources told APP on Friday.
Giving details, the health authorities said that in Muzaffarabad, more than 1.20 lakh children up to five years of age would be provided polio vaccines.
At least 3995 mobile teams of para-medical staff have been assigned duties to visit door-to-door to administer polio vaccine to the children of five years of age, to protect them from the crippling disease.
During the campaign across AJK, a total of 448 fixed centers at local government hospitals and sub-ordinate health facilities would be established by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO).
In the AJK, over 5000 workers will visit door-to-door to immunize children under 5 years of age to protect them from the dangerous disease. The fixed centers would also be set up at state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers, as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children to protect them from polio disease.
A total of 169 transit points would be set up to make the polio eradication campaign successful, the sources added. The sources further said that a total of 844 area In charge will supervise the drive at union council’s of 35 tehsils while a total of 245 union councils throughout AJK State, would also be covered during the drive.
A central polio control room will be set up in the office of the Provincial Program Manager, EPI, in AJK State’s metropolis, Muzaffarabad, to monitor the drive and for receiving complaints, there is an official phone number 05822-920791.
In the lake district of Mirpur, at least 73082 children under 5 years of age will be administered polio vaccine.
Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told APP that in Mirpur district, over 400 mobile teams of paramedics are responsible to cover 28 zones, during door-to-door visits. The team would also provide service to 41 fixed centers and 14 transit points.
Earlier, chairing a meeting held here to review arrangements for the 5-day national polio eradication drive in this district, the Deputy Commissioner advised the parents to fully cooperate with the mobile teams of paramedic staff.
APP/ahr/
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent Candidate Tufail Anjum wins PK-55 election7 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Malik Adeel Iqbal wins PK-48 election7 minutes ago
-
JUI's Candidate Waheed Gul wins PK-20 election2 hours ago
-
PML-N Amir Muqam wins NA-11 election2 hours ago
-
PMLN Candidate Jalat wins PK-08 election2 hours ago
-
Shehram Khan wins NA-20 election2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Azam Khan wins PK-14 election2 hours ago
-
PML-N's Bilal Azhar Kiani wins NA-60 election2 hours ago
-
JI’s Muhamad Farooq wins PS- 94 election2 hours ago
-
Mehboob Shah wins NA-7 election2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Hameed-ur-Rehman wins PK-19 election2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Wajid Hussain Khan wins PS- 92 election2 hours ago