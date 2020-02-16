UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-day Polio-eradication Drive Will Commence Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:12 PM

Five-day polio-eradication drive will commence today

Mirpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, five-day polio-eradication drive will commence from tomorrow in which more than seven hundred thousand children will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

The health department's spokesperson said at least 63 zonal supervisors will look after the campaign conducted by 481 in charges of different areas of AJK.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

AED162 million in water infrastructure projects ap ..

60 minutes ago

ADPower announces building of largest independent ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh M ..

1 hour ago

96% compliance in UAE companies&#039; preliminary ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance meets with Lord Mayor of L ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Consumer Price Index decreased 1.8% in J ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.