Five-day polio-eradication drive will commence today

Mirpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, five-day polio-eradication drive will commence from tomorrow in which more than seven hundred thousand children will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

The health department's spokesperson said at least 63 zonal supervisors will look after the campaign conducted by 481 in charges of different areas of AJK.