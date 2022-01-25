Five-day polio vaccination drive begins

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Dr Zia Anjam Tuesday inaugurated a five-day polio vaccination drive by administering anti-polio drops to children upto the age of five years.

He informed that more than 11,000 children would be administered the vaccine through 27 teams were constituted here.

He said 25 teams would visit home to home, while a team remain at local bus station and the other one would be deputed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, an awareness walk was arranged to let people know about importance of the campaign to save their offsprings from crippling disease.

Hospital's staff including doctors, paramedics along with lower staff participated in the walk.