Five-day polio vaccination starts in KP; over 3.5 mln children to be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The five-day polio vaccination drive started in 12 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wherein as many as 3.535 million children under the age of five would be given polio drop.

According to provincial health department the campaign is simultaneously being conducted in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Bajaur, Hangu, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand, Orakzai and Charsadda districts.

More than 13,000 teams have been constituted for administering polio drops to the vulnerable population of the children while 21,000 police personnel would perform security duty along with the polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad on Monday formally kicked off the polio vaccination drive here in the provincial capital by administering polio drops to children under the age of five at his office.

He said that the five-day campaign would cover the central city while during the next two days catch-up will be done.

He said that 2400 polio teams have been formed in Peshawar to administer polio drops to nine lac children under the age of five, adding that around 3500 security personnel have been deployed for security duty during the campaign.

The DC said that the health department and polio teams have been strictly directed to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five to make the provincial capital polio free.