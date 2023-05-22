UrduPoint.com

Five-day Polio Vaccination Starts In KP; Over 3.5 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Five-day polio vaccination starts in KP; over 3.5 mln children to be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The five-day polio vaccination drive started in 12 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wherein as many as 3.535 million children under the age of five would be given polio drop.

According to provincial health department the campaign is simultaneously being conducted in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Bajaur, Hangu, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand, Orakzai and Charsadda districts.

More than 13,000 teams have been constituted for administering polio drops to the vulnerable population of the children while 21,000 police personnel would perform security duty along with the polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad on Monday formally kicked off the polio vaccination drive here in the provincial capital by administering polio drops to children under the age of five at his office.

He said that the five-day campaign would cover the central city while during the next two days catch-up will be done.

He said that 2400 polio teams have been formed in Peshawar to administer polio drops to nine lac children under the age of five, adding that around 3500 security personnel have been deployed for security duty during the campaign.

The DC said that the health department and polio teams have been strictly directed to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five to make the provincial capital polio free.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Swat Hangu Kohat Charsadda Nowshera Karak Million

Recent Stories

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

7 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

47 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

1 hour ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

2 hours ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.