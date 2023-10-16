Five-Day Regional Meeting on Food Safety inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The five-day Regional Meeting on Food Safety under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Technical Cooperation Programme was inaugurated on Monday, calling for coordinated efforts to ensure food safety by using nuclear techniques.

The meeting, organized by Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), was inaugurated by the Deputy Director General IAEA, Hua Liu.

In his inaugural speech, DDG IAEA said that food safety was included in basic human rights.

“Today's meeting is being held on the occasion of World Food Day,” he said, adding that we could ensure food safety by using nuclear techniques. There is a need for coordinated efforts in this regard.

Asia and the Pacific Region is home to 60% of the world’s population and is a major global food supplier. Therefore, strengthening the food control system is fundamental not only for countries in the region but also for international health and trade.

The globalization of food trade, a growing world population, climate change, ecosystem degradation and rapidly changing food systems all have an impact on the quality and safety of food.

Interventions to ensure a safe food supply require joint efforts among relevant stakeholders and especially support of decision makers, regulators, and heads of institutions.

Support of these stakeholders enhances hazard testing and surveillance by laboratories and the setting as well as implementation of standards and guidelines.

Under the ongoing IAEA technical cooperation regional project, IAEA is supporting Member States to make a significant contribution to improvement of their food safety control systems using nuclear and related technology.

The overall objective is to improve food safety control systems that better safeguard consumers from harmful contaminants, residues, and associated hazards, and enhance competitiveness of agricultural exports through a multi-stakeholder approach.

It is imperative that decision makers may be involved region-wide in this stakeholder’s meeting.

Participating Countries of this regional meeting are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Jordan, LAO PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Mynmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Papua New Guinae, Phillippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syrian Arab Republic, Thailand and Vanatua.

In the meeting, Member Science PAEC, Dr. Masood Iqbal mentioned the efforts of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to achieve sustainable development goals through the use of nuclear technology for human need.

He thanked the International Atomic Energy Agency for choosing Pakistan as a venue for this meeting.

He also appreciated scientific community of PAEC agricultural centers especially DG Agri, PAEC Dr. Zahid Mukhtar and Director NIAB Dr. Yusuf for holding such an important international event in Faisalabad.

At the beginning of the meeting, DG International Affairs PAEC and NLO Aamir Manzoor mentioned the efforts of Pakistan and detailed the importance of the meeting. Dr. Uzma Maqbool who is the coordinator of this project conducted the meeting sessions after inauguration.

The meeting is expected to work for stronger regional collaboration, enhanced coordination, identify priorities and joint actions to achieve robust and effective food safety control system.