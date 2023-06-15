Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

A five-day Saqafati Mela got underway here at Lok Virsa Complex, Shakarparian on Thursday with an opening ceremony at its Open Air Theatre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A five-day Saqafati Mela got underway here at Lok Virsa Complex, Shakarparian on Thursday with an opening ceremony at its Open Air Theatre.

Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Heritage & Culture, speaking as the chief guest, said "I am extremely happy that the Lok Virsa always tries to promote the culture of Pakistan in the Federal Capital." Lok Virsa, he said, "Introduces eminent talents and folk artists from across Pakistan at the national and international levels through its various programs. I attach great importance to the role of all these artisans and artists in the national development." He further said that the federal government is trying to provide access to the people living in every corner of the country through its projects. The way talented artists from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are participating in this cultural festival is a sign of national unity.

Maqam said Pakistan has modern educated talent but the skilled people here are also second to none and Pakistani handicrafts have a distinct identity all over the world. "We can earn a lot of exchange by promoting our crafts further," he noted.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Muzaffar Ali Burki said events organized by Lok Virsa have a prominent place in cultural circles.

Artists participating in the Mela showcase their art and gain national recognition. These types of festivals are also an important means of highlighting the identity of artisans and artists in the society.

He added that we hope that all of you will encourage these talented people so that these hardworking people can contribute in a better way to the development of our culture.

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Farina Mazhar said on behalf of the National Heritage and Culture Division, I welcome all guests to this Saqafati Mela.

She added that I am happy that Lok Virsa has made this beautiful Saqafati Mela possible in a very short time and brought together all the skilled craftsmen, artisans and artists on one platform. It was indeed a difficult task which the Lok Virsa team performed very well, for which I congratulate them.

The National Heritage and Culture Division is trying hard to strengthen the public service projects and programs of the folk heritage and all other cultural institutions under their own goals and objectives so that we can promote the overall cultural values of Pakistan not only domestically but also internationally.

This Saqafati Mela will continue till June 19 daily from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Entrance ticket to the festival is Rs.100 and students Rs.50 per head.