UrduPoint.com

Five-day Saqafati Mela Opens At Lok Virsa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A five-day Saqafati Mela got underway here at Lok Virsa Complex, Shakarparian on Thursday with an opening ceremony at its Open Air Theatre.

Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Heritage & Culture, speaking as the chief guest, said "I am extremely happy that the Lok Virsa always tries to promote the culture of Pakistan in the Federal Capital." Lok Virsa, he said, "Introduces eminent talents and folk artists from across Pakistan at the national and international levels through its various programs. I attach great importance to the role of all these artisans and artists in the national development." He further said that the federal government is trying to provide access to the people living in every corner of the country through its projects. The way talented artists from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are participating in this cultural festival is a sign of national unity.

Maqam said Pakistan has modern educated talent but the skilled people here are also second to none and Pakistani handicrafts have a distinct identity all over the world. "We can earn a lot of exchange by promoting our crafts further," he noted.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Muzaffar Ali Burki said events organized by Lok Virsa have a prominent place in cultural circles.

Artists participating in the Mela showcase their art and gain national recognition. These types of festivals are also an important means of highlighting the identity of artisans and artists in the society.

He added that we hope that all of you will encourage these talented people so that these hardworking people can contribute in a better way to the development of our culture.

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Farina Mazhar said on behalf of the National Heritage and Culture Division, I welcome all guests to this Saqafati Mela.

She added that I am happy that Lok Virsa has made this beautiful Saqafati Mela possible in a very short time and brought together all the skilled craftsmen, artisans and artists on one platform. It was indeed a difficult task which the Lok Virsa team performed very well, for which I congratulate them.

The National Heritage and Culture Division is trying hard to strengthen the public service projects and programs of the folk heritage and all other cultural institutions under their own goals and objectives so that we can promote the overall cultural values of Pakistan not only domestically but also internationally.

This Saqafati Mela will continue till June 19 daily from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Entrance ticket to the festival is Rs.100 and students Rs.50 per head.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Exchange Amir Muqam Azad Jammu And Kashmir June All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

10 minutes ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

10 minutes ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

10 minutes ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

10 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

12 minutes ago
 European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers Fr ..

European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.