Five-day science camp concludes at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A five-day Islamabad Hands-on Science Camp 2.0 was concluded here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

Around 120 children aged 8 to 14 years from Islamabad and neighbouring areas participated and got trained to make different robotic projects at the camp organized in collaboration with AIOU, Pakistan Science Club and ECOSF.

President ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), Prof. Seyed Komail Tayebi was the chief guest of the closing ceremony whereas the Dean, of the Faculty of Sciences AIOU, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad represented the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Other speakers included the Dean of, the Faculty of education, Prof. Dr Tanzila Nabeel, Dr Tanveer Afzal, and the founder of Pakistan Science Club, Abdul Rauf.

Dr Irshad Ahmad Arshad emphasised the need for advancing in the field of science and technology to create awareness of science and technology among our young generation, especially children.

He said that AIOU wishes to organize science summer camps on regional campuses to keep children engaged in such activities.

Prof. Dr Tanzila Nabeel said that if children are given exposure to a science and technology environment where they are exposed to scientific experiments daily, their interest will develop in science.

She further said that vacations can be made useful by keeping the children busy in this kind of summer camp.

Dr Tanveer Afzal said that there is a need to encourage children to do experiments. Abdul Rauf said that these children participating in this science camp are the scientists of tomorrow.