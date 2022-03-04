Five day 'Sibi Mela' kicks off

SIBI, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A five-day long annual 'Sibi Mela', a grand historical festival decorated with all colors of national unity, regional culture and peace was kicked off on Friday to put the local culture on display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals.

The 'Sibi Mela' is celebrated in Balochistan as a festival in which a large number of people not only from the province, but also from other parts of the country participate. It would continue till March 8.

Sibi Mela not only provides a platform to local farmers and businessmen but also a source of income for them. The Sibi Mela is also an attractive opportunity to review the performance in the fields of agriculture, livestock and move it forward with new determination, an organizer of the Mela said.

Apart from livestock exhibition and sale and purchase, agricultural and industrial exhibitions are also organized on the occasion, he said adding through this festival, people also got opportunities for the best recreational activities.

To make the event a success, various cultural events are being organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances and exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, in addition of exhibiting agriculture and industrial products.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Mela attracted a large number of local political leadership, civil society members and students among others.

Sibi Mela is a cultural festival which is being held since 15th century and takes place at the end of each winter and before the advent of the spring seasons.

Through this fair, the wealthy people of the province get a better market for their livestock from where buyers from all over the country buy good and rare breeds of animals in this fair.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to fully participate in this historic festival and also expressed his best wishes for the best organization of Sibi Mela.

395