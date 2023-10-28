Open Menu

Five-day Special Anti-polio Campaign In Three Districts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Five-day special anti-polio campaign in three districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The decision to conduct a five-day Special Anti-Polio Campaign in three specific districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Preparations in this connection have been completed for the special campaign in the three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Khyber and Hangu starting from October 30.

A total of more than 12,43000 children are targeted to be vaccinated during the campaign, an official of the Emergency Operations Center, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Saturday.

During the special five-day anti-polio campaign, 900,000 children will be vaccinated in Peshawar district, EOC officials said.

He disclosed that 2,29,000 children in the Khyber district and more than 1,12,000 children in the Hangu district have been targeted.

He said for this purpose a total of 4,438 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for special polio campaigns including 3,874 mobile teams, 294 fixed teams and 270 transit teams.

The official of the EOC said that 1103 area in-charges have also been appointed for effective supervision of anti-polio teams and about 8,268 police personnel have also been deployed for effective security of the polio teams.

