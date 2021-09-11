UrduPoint.com

Five-day Teachers Training Concludes At PDCN

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Moawin Foundation, a non-government organization organized a five-day teachers training workshop at PDCN, Gilgit.

Around 46 teachers from the Moawin adopted govt schools in Gilgit and Diamer-Astore Divisions attended the training.

The concluding ceremony of the workshop was chaired by Director General Schools Gilgit Baltistan Majeed Khan who distributed certificate among participants.

Chairman Moawin Foundation Admiral (retd) Asif Sandila addressed the participants through video link and assured his support to teachers for the improvement of quality education in Gilgit Baltistan.

