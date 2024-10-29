Open Menu

Five-day ToT Program At SAU Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Five-day ToT program at SAU concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) program for young teaching faculty at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, as part of the Faculty Development Program (FDP), in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission (Sindh HEC) was successfully concluded here Tuesday.

During the closing ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of SAU, praised the ToT team for their effective management and organization of the training program. He stated, "This training will significantly enhance the teaching capabilities of our young faculty members and improve the learning process for students through modern teaching methods."

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, emphasized the importance of such programs for the professional development of educators, asserting that they ensure the adoption of effective teaching techniques.

Focal person Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Sindh HEC Advisor Dr. Binafsha Syed, the university's administrative team, participants, and faculty for their active engagement.

He highlighted that such training programs empower faculty members to further develop their teaching and research skills.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Sarki, Dr. Shoaib Pirzado, and Mr. Zubair Nizamani, shared their perspectives on the program's impact. The event was attended by Dr. Shahnawaz Marri and Registrar Mr. G.M. Qureshi, among others.

Master trainers from renowned institutions, including Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS) Bhitshah, Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro and the University of Sindh Jamshoro, played a vital role in delivering the training sessions alongside SAU Tandojam.

The successful completion of this five-day ToT program marks a significant achievement in the Faculty Development Program at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, setting a strong foundation for future training initiatives aimed at enhancing academic excellence. APP/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Young Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology HEC Event From

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

56 minutes ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

6 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

9 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan