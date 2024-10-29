Five-day ToT program at SAU concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) program for young teaching faculty at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, as part of the Faculty Development Program (FDP), in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission (Sindh HEC) was successfully concluded here Tuesday.

During the closing ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of SAU, praised the ToT team for their effective management and organization of the training program. He stated, "This training will significantly enhance the teaching capabilities of our young faculty members and improve the learning process for students through modern teaching methods."

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, emphasized the importance of such programs for the professional development of educators, asserting that they ensure the adoption of effective teaching techniques.

Focal person Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Sindh HEC Advisor Dr. Binafsha Syed, the university's administrative team, participants, and faculty for their active engagement.

He highlighted that such training programs empower faculty members to further develop their teaching and research skills.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Sarki, Dr. Shoaib Pirzado, and Mr. Zubair Nizamani, shared their perspectives on the program's impact. The event was attended by Dr. Shahnawaz Marri and Registrar Mr. G.M. Qureshi, among others.

Master trainers from renowned institutions, including Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS) Bhitshah, Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro and the University of Sindh Jamshoro, played a vital role in delivering the training sessions alongside SAU Tandojam.

The successful completion of this five-day ToT program marks a significant achievement in the Faculty Development Program at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, setting a strong foundation for future training initiatives aimed at enhancing academic excellence. APP/mwq