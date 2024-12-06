Open Menu

Five-day Training Workshop Concludes At MNSUA

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A five-day training workshop aimed to enhance the professional skills of the administrative staff and organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) in collaboration with the National academy of Higher education (NAHE) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) concluded on Friday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana highlighted the rapid progress of university, citing its infrastructure development, including research farms, graduate laboratories, and sports facilities. He emphasized that MNSUAM's academic programs are designed to provide experiential learning and practical skills to prepare students for future opportunities in agriculture and business sectors.

NAHE Managing Director Ms Noor Amina Malik praised the role of university in empowering its staff and students, calling it a role model for other institutions. She underscored the importance of leadership in building strong teams and appreciated the contributions of staff toward academic and professional excellence. Certificates were distributed to the participants, who described the workshop as a milestone in their career development. The ceremony concluded with remarks from Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Junaid Ali Khan and other organizers, who reaffirmed their commitment to professional growth and innovation.

