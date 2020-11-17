UrduPoint.com
Five-day Training Workshop On Digital Marketing Starts

Five-day training workshop on digital marketing starts

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::A five-day training workshop for youth of tribal districts on digital marketing started on Tuesday where 122 youngsters would participate from across the district.

The training workshop being organised by Pak Army and Frontier Corp for the youth was aimed to create awareness among youth about e-business, digital marketing and e-commerce besides internet exposure.

Commandant Bajaur Scout Col Salman Khalid inaugurated the workshop while Digital Marketing Specialist Bilal Khan delivered lecture on on-line business, internet.

The youth appreciated the holding of training workshop and said it would provide them better job opportunities in future.

They also expressed gratitude to Pak Army and Frontier Corp for the initiative and hoped such practices would continue for them.

