Open Menu

Five-day Training Workshop On Freedom Of Expression And Reporting Skills Concludes

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Five-day training workshop on freedom of expression and reporting skills concludes

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A comprehensive five-day training workshop for enhancing the reporting skills of journalists across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was concluded successfully at Changlagali here Friday.

The workshop, themed around freedom of expression and reporting skills, was organized by a non-governmental organization which was attended by both male and female journalists representing provincial government and private tv channels, newspapers and radio stations.

Renowned trainer Saifullah Khoso and senior journalist Fazal Rahman who led the workshop, gave a detailed briefing into journalistic reporting techniques and navigating information channels, particularly through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The workshop also delved into the prevalent misuse of digital platforms in South Asian countries, shedding light on pertinent laws governing digital media.

Throughout the workshop, journalists engaged in interactive sessions, including a symbolic simulation of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where discussions revolved around legislation concerning freedom of expression and the condemnation of laws restricting it.

Group sessions facilitated discussions on fact-checking methodologies using online tools, with participants sharing personal experiences and observations.

Furthermore, trainers Saifullah Khoso and Fazal Rahman introduced journalists to modern online tools for verifying news authenticity, particularly in the context of air and maritime accidents, through practical demonstrations.

A key focus of the workshop was the importance of preventing propaganda on digital media platforms and refraining from involvement in propagandist activities against state institutions. Detailed discussions were held on various provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Ordinance, emphasizing the need to adhere to journalistic principles while upholding national security interests.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Condemnation Male Media TV From Government Asia

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

16 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

16 hours ago
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

16 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

20 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

22 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

23 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan