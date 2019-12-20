UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-day Workshop On Malnutrition Commences

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Five-day workshop on malnutrition commences

A five-day workshop was organised by UNICEF and the Planning Department here on Friday to review the impact of malnutrition in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A five-day workshop was organised by UNICEF and the Planning Department here on Friday to review the impact of malnutrition in the province.

Officers of 11 districts of Planning departments are attending the training workshop.

On the opening day, one-year project of malnutrition in Punjab was discussed.

Distrcit Officer Planning and Development said that multi-secretarial approach will be used to tackle the issue, adding, one-year plan in this connection had also been made.

Dr Uzma from the United Nations International Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Syed Qaisar Saeed, Aurangzaib Akhtar, Shakir Ahmed and other officers from planning participated in the workshop.

Related Topics

United Nations Punjab From

Recent Stories

US to Continue, Strengthen Sanctions Against Venez ..

5 minutes ago

Next Summit of Eurasian Economic Union to Take Pla ..

5 minutes ago

Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach: club

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka score 271 to get 80-run first innings le ..

5 minutes ago

Detention Hearing in Suspected Spy Whelan's Case t ..

10 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia to Agree Oil, Gas Price Within Day ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.