Five-day workshop on malnutrition commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A five-day workshop was organised by UNICEF and the Planning Department here on Friday to review the impact of malnutrition in the province.

Officers of 11 districts of Planning departments are attending the training workshop.

On the opening day, one-year project of malnutrition in Punjab was discussed.

Distrcit Officer Planning and Development said that multi-secretarial approach will be used to tackle the issue, adding, one-year plan in this connection had also been made.

Dr Uzma from the United Nations International Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Syed Qaisar Saeed, Aurangzaib Akhtar, Shakir Ahmed and other officers from planning participated in the workshop.