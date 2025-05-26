Open Menu

Five Days Anti Polio Campaign Begins In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Five days anti polio campaign begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign was launched in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar.

According to the KP health department spokesperson, during this five-day campaign, nearly 7.3 million children under the age of five across the province will be administered polio drops.

Polio is a dangerous disease that can leave children permanently disabled, causing lifelong difficulties for both the affected children and their families.

Moreover, the presence of the virus in the area continues to pose a constant threat to other children. Therefore, it is extremely important to vaccinate all children against polio during the campaign, which is the Primary goal of the initiative.

The Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all arrangements for the campaign. A total of 35,465 trained polio workers have been organized into teams, including 32,155 mobile teams, 1,918 fixed teams, 1,225 transit teams, and 167 roaming teams.

In addition, 8,351 area in-charges have been appointed for effective supervision of these teams. Security arrangements have also been made across the province to support the polio teams during the campaign.

APP/fam

