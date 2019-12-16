Five days long anti-polio drive begins in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday inaugurated the third anti-polio drive at Women and Children Hospital, Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ghani advised parents to do vaccinate their under five years of age children for the eradication of the polio from the country and support the vaccination team.

He further said that making this country polio free would save the future of a future generation and they would be able to play role in the development of the country.

The speaker said that beside governmental efforts this is the duty of the masses to be aware of the disease and immunize their children for their safety.

He appreciated the district administration, health department and immunization teams for successful previous anti-polio drives in district Abbottabad and said that the targets of the current drive would also be achieved.

During the third 5-days, long Anti polio drive 219000 children of the district Abbottabad would be vaccinated, 960 anti-polio drive teams would work to immunize the children while the health department has also established 34 centers.

Anti-Polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to vaccinate the children and achieve the target.

A team of 18 officers including district administration, health, and WHO representatives those would monitor the campaign on daily biases.

At the occasion Medical Superintendent DHQ Abbottabad Dr. Aqeel Bangash, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqball, EPI in-charge Dr. Ishafaq, WHO representatives and EPI staff was present.