Five Days Long Anti Polio Drive Kicks Off
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A five days long anti polio drive has been kicked off in the district.
The health department spokesman told media on Monday that under the drive 16,39,283 children of five years age would be administered across the division during the ongoing drive.
He said that 7,592 teams including 6,969 mobile teams,424 fixed and 199 transit teams in 318 union councils of the division from the different departments would participate in the drive whereas,8,746 polio workers will administered the children.
During the anti-polio drive 7,928 workers from health department,440 workers from education department,249 workers from population department,34 from civil defense and 95 workers from other government departments were participating in the anti polio drive in the region including Bhakkar,Khushaab,Mianwali and Sargodha. Commissioner Sargodha,Jahanzaib Khan Awan urged the parents to cooperate Anti polio drops teams and administer their children to make Pakistan polio free.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, calls for national revival through ‘Khudi’, Uraan Pakistan v ..2 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, Six others injured due to building’s collapse3 minutes ago
-
Five days long Anti polio drive kicks off3 minutes ago
-
Robbers deprive three persons of valuables3 minutes ago
-
Justice Mansoor takes oath as Acting CJP13 minutes ago
-
Bike rally,seminar held to mark World Heritage Day23 minutes ago
-
Man shot to death33 minutes ago
-
18th International UMR Conference 2025 on April 22, 23 at PMC33 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held33 minutes ago
-
AJK Christian community celebrates "Easter" festival with full religious zeal, fervor1 hour ago
-
DC instructs to monitor markets to ensure vegetable, fruits at controlled rates1 hour ago
-
Five-day anti-polio drive started in district1 hour ago