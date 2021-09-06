Five days long rains spell predicted in KP

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has informed that more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 7 (Tuesday) to September 11 and issued alert to all line departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has informed that more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 7 (Tuesday) to September 11 and issued alert to all line departments.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir. Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat and Waziristan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Tank, Karak, Bannu and D.I. Khan from September 8 to September 10.

Significant change may observe in very humid and hot weather conditions during the forecast period.

Wind-storm may cause damages to the vulnerable structures.

The PDMA instructed to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid minimize human losses and other damages to property.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities are also directed to take safety measures like tourists to be informed about weather forecast, availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources and to keep monitoring on local barsati nullahs.

In case of any occurrence and untoward incident call 1700 round the clock.