Five days productivity specialists certification workshop concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Five days international training course for assessors of the productivity specialists certification programme concluded here on Friday.

The training course was arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

Seventeen from APO member countries and five local participants attended the training course while resource speakers from Singapore, Malaysia and Mongolia delivered the lectures.

The workshop was aimed at developing qualified assessors in national productivity organizations that can serve as APO-accredited certification bodies and explain the methods, criteria, and competencies required to conduct assessment for the certification of productivity specialists.

The speakers addressing the closing ceremony of the event were of the viewpoint that the programme would help in promoting the cause of producing certified productivity professionals to support the agenda of creating a productivity improvement culture in Pakistan.

Addressing the event as chief guest, Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President Islamabad chamber of Commerce and Industry lauded the role of APO in the development of asia-pacific region and added: it was time to revitalize our commitment to achieve its vision of inclusive and innovation-led productivity growth in the region.

"Working in tandem with APO, Pakistan will be able to find solutions to long-standing issues of the productivity", he added.

Zafarullah Khan, program officer, APO Tokyo, Japan expressed his gratitude to the government for its efforts to continue the productivity movement and apprised the participants about the APO's journey of success stories and major achievements in the region.

CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry thanked guests and participants for their presence adding that it was worth indicating three other APO member countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia in the recent past, got their certification bodies accredited from APO as desired by the top leadership of their countries, with assistance of the APO, Japan.

