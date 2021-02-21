UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-days Short Film Certification To Commence From Feb 23

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Five-days short film certification to commence from Feb 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Ajoka Theatre Pakistan will hold a five-days short film certification title "Introduction to Film-Making" from Feburary 23.              In this Practical and  Hands on 5 day Master Class, students will be guided through Film making Fundamentals via Practice Based and Unique exercises developed exclusively for this MasterClass.

      Lux Style Awards nominated Director Aamir Yousaf would be the instructor of short film certifiction, an offcial told APP.

      He said that Yousaf would train the aspirants about self-discovery, sharing vision, process and method for creating impactful films, dramas and videos.

    This filmmaking course would cover all the creative aspects of planning, shooting, and editing an incredible video.

       He said that Understanding of  Pre-Production  and mastering Post-Productionall would also be taught, adding that equipment would be provided to the students.

"Covid is still in the air, so there will be limited seats, and you all are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs, so that the virus spread can be contained",he added.   /778

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies All From

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

12 hours ago

â€˜DhabiSatâ€™ lifts off to International Space St ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.