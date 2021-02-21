Five-days short film certification to commence from Feb 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Ajoka Theatre Pakistan will hold a five-days short film certification title "Introduction to Film-Making" from Feburary 23. In this Practical and Hands on 5 day Master Class, students will be guided through Film making Fundamentals via Practice Based and Unique exercises developed exclusively for this MasterClass.

Lux Style Awards nominated Director Aamir Yousaf would be the instructor of short film certifiction, an offcial told APP.

He said that Yousaf would train the aspirants about self-discovery, sharing vision, process and method for creating impactful films, dramas and videos.

This filmmaking course would cover all the creative aspects of planning, shooting, and editing an incredible video.

He said that Understanding of Pre-Production and mastering Post-Productionall would also be taught, adding that equipment would be provided to the students.

"Covid is still in the air, so there will be limited seats, and you all are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs, so that the virus spread can be contained",he added. /778