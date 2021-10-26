Five-days training workshop of Shelter home staff kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A five-days training workshop of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) staff serving in various Panagahs (shelter homes) and 'Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) (No one should go to bed Hungry) kicked off on Tuesday at Serena Hotel with the aim to enhance their professional expertise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A five-days training workshop of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) staff serving in various Panagahs (shelter homes) and 'Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) (No one should go to bed Hungry) kicked off on Tuesday at Serena Hotel with the aim to enhance their professional expertise.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration Serena Hotel, aimed at equipping the shelter home and EKBNS staff to modern day requirements, besides providing solace to the visitors of shelter home and further improving quality of EKBNS initiative.

On the very first day, various experts in their lectures shared their experiences about adopting measures to better serve the inmates of shelter homes and serving EKBNS beneficiaries in a better way.

Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Serena Hotel Aziz Polani attended the inaugural day of the training workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Zaheer Abbas thanked the management of Serena Hotel for imparting international standard training to PBM staff, and hoped that it would definitely help improving professional expertise of the staff.

He said Prime Minister had already issued directives to provide optimum facilities to labours, daily wagers and other visitors of shelter homes.

He directed the staff to deal the visitors shelter homes with respect as they were the guests of PBM.

It merits mentioning here that PBM was running some 25 shelter homes and each shelter home providing accommodation to over 100 needy persons, besides providing them breakfast. Also over 400 needy persons were being provided free dinner in shelter homes.