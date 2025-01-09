Five dead, 1,319 injured in Punjab road accidents

Five people were killed and 1,319 others injured in 1,250 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Five people were killed and 1,319 others injured in 1,250 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 564 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 750 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 104 victims, and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 66 victims.

The data analysis showed that 711 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 442 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

According to the data, 1,104 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 151 motorcars, 36 vans, 13 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.