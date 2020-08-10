Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

(@fidahassanain)

Police say blast occurred on Mall road near DPO office, the area has been cordoned off while the investigation is underway.

CHAMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News August 10th, 2020) At least five people have been killed in a bomb blast near District Police Office on Monday.

The police said that 14 people were injured including two officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Rescue Workers also reached there on the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

The security forces reached the incident spot following the occurrence and have cordoned off the area. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.