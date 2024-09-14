Five Dead ,15 Injured As Passenger Coach Plunges Into Ditch In Sherani
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) At least five people were killed and 15 injured after a bus fell into a ditch in district Sherani's Danasar area of Balochistan, official sources told media on Saturday.
The ill-fated passenger coach was on its way from Islamabad to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.
Deputy Commissioner Shirani Mahjbeen Umrani while referring to the initial probe into the mishap said over-speeding caused the incident.
Soon after the incident, the injured were rushed to Zhob hospital for medical treatment, she added.
The matter is being probed further.
APP/ask.
