Five dead, 742 injured in 667 road accidents in Punjab

Atleast five persons were killed while 742 sustained injuries in 667 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Atleast five persons were killed while 742 sustained injuries in 667 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 432 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 310 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Statistics show that 286 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 355 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

As many as 137 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 137 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 46 road accidents and 51 victims.

According to the data, 624 motorbikes, 52 auto-rickshaws, 72 motorcars,12 vans, 16 trucks and 72 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in the road accidents.