UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead, 742 Injured In 667 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:22 PM

Five dead, 742 injured in 667 road accidents in Punjab

Atleast five persons were killed while 742 sustained injuries in 667 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Atleast five persons were killed while 742 sustained injuries in 667 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 432 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 310 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Statistics show that 286 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 355 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

As many as 137 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 137 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 46 road accidents and 51 victims.

According to the data, 624 motorbikes, 52 auto-rickshaws, 72 motorcars,12 vans, 16 trucks and 72 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan says strict action 'inev ..

1 second ago

Pakistan Coast Guard conducts screening of 15,733 ..

3 seconds ago

Russia Ranks 2nd Globally in Terms of Numbers of C ..

5 seconds ago

Ukraine's New Prime Minister to Pay 1st Germany Vi ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Estonia Rises By 25 to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.