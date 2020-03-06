UrduPoint.com
Five Dead, 763 Injured In Traffic Incidents During Last 24 Hours In Punjab

Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:13 PM

The Rescue Service says that 787 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 650 males & 137 females while the age group of the victims shows that 151 were under 18 years of age, 427 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 209 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) At least five dead and 763 people injured in different districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours, Rescue 1122 claimed here on Friday.

The Rescue Service said that it responded to 763 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 05 people died, whereas 782 were injured. Out of this, 462 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 320 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

“The majority (68%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes,” said Rescue 1122 Spokesperson.

He said that the analysis showed that 315 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 358 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

According to the statistics, 217 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 194 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 54 RTCs and 57 victims.

The spokesperson said that 787 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 650 males & 137 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 151 were under 18 years of age, 427 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 209 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 635 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 59 motorcars, 27 vans, 07 passenger buses, 12 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

