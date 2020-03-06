UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead, 782 Injured In 763 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Five dead, 782 injured in 763 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed while 782 sustained injuries in 763 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed while 782 sustained injuries in 763 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis of the Rescue 1122 showed that 315 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 358 passengers were among the victims of the crashes.

The statistics show that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 194 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 57 victims.

According to the data, 635 motorcycles, 100 rickshaws, 59 cars, 27 vans, sevenbuses, 12 trucks and 95 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Attacks on Palestinian protestors: Israeli sniper ..

8 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

5 minutes ago

Awareness campaigns on domestic violence needed

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

3 minutes ago

Father, son killed over property dispute

3 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of Ammanullah to be held in Parag ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.