Five dead, 782 injured in 763 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed while 782 sustained injuries in 763 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis of the Rescue 1122 showed that 315 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 358 passengers were among the victims of the crashes.

The statistics show that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 194 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 57 victims.

According to the data, 635 motorcycles, 100 rickshaws, 59 cars, 27 vans, sevenbuses, 12 trucks and 95 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.