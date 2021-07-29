UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead, 916 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:11 PM

Five dead, 916 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 916 others injured in 827 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :At least five persons were killed and 916 others injured in 827 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 596 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 320 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 421 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 92 pedestrians, and 408 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 240 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 67 victims, and at third 44 accidents in Multan with 50 victims.

According to the data, 711 motorbikes, 113 auto-rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 30 vans, eight passenger buses, 20 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

1 minute ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

2 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

39 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination ..

5 minutes ago

Second seed Medvedev knocked out of Olympics by Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Food commodities worth $4.393 billion exported in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.