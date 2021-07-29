Five dead, 916 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 916 others injured in 827 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :At least five persons were killed and 916 others injured in 827 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 596 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 320 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 421 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 92 pedestrians, and 408 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 240 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 67 victims, and at third 44 accidents in Multan with 50 victims.

According to the data, 711 motorbikes, 113 auto-rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 30 vans, eight passenger buses, 20 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.