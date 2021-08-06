Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed and 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed and 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 457 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 93 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 263 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims, and third 60 accidents in Multan with 62 victims.

According to data, 827 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 106 cars, 16 vans, six buses,25 trucks and 134 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.