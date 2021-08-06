UrduPoint.com

Five Dead, 993 Injured In 941 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:19 PM

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed and 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed and 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 457 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 93 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 263 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims, and third 60 accidents in Multan with 62 victims.

According to data, 827 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 106 cars, 16 vans, six buses,25 trucks and 134 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

27 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

51 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

53 minutes ago
 Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, ..

Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, orders swift actions to conta ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.