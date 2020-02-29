UrduPoint.com
Five Dead In Factory Blast In Pakistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:14 PM

Five Dead in Factory Blast in Pakistan - Reports

Five people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a boiler explosion at a factory in Pakistan's province of Punjab, Daily Times newspaper reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Five people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a boiler explosion at a factory in Pakistan's province of Punjab, Daily Times newspaper reported.

According to the news outlets, an investigation has been launch into the causes of the incident as it is not yet clear what has caused the blast.

The injured have already been hospitalized.

