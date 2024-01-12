Open Menu

Five Declared Criminals Apprehended By Attock Police

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Attock Police on Friday apprehended five people during a raid against proclaimed offenders (POs) in the district who had been nominated in several horrific crimes, including murder cases, and had since been branded POs by the relevant courts due to their underground status following numerous crimes

A police spokesman said that while Hassanabdal Police detained a motorist named Baqir Ali, a Multan resident who ran away after killing a man in a traffic incident, Rango Police also apprehended Adil Mehmood, who was nominated in a murder case.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali was detained separately by Basal Police on suspicion of murder. Additionally, Rafi Ullah, a Kohat resident who was included in a registered abduction case, was taken into custody by Pindigheb Police. All of them were placed in jail, and the relevant police departments have opened investigations into them.

