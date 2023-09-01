Five Dengue cases reported in Nowshera

The health department Nowshera Friday confirmed five cases of dengue virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The health department Nowshera Friday confirmed five cases of dengue virus.

In response to the situation, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan, the District Health Officer issued a high alert.

The health authorities have taken action by establishing dengue isolation wards in six hospitals, including the District Headquarters Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi instructed the Cantonment Boards and TMAs to implement special protective measures to combat the spread of dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Afridi emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures, including dengue spraying in affected areas.

The health department is planning to ensure that dengue-affected individuals receive all necessary medical facilities at home and BHU levels across the district.