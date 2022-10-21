Five dengue fever patients reported in district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Health Department, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal has said that five patients suffering from dengue fever have been reported in Bahawalpur hospitals.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich here on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by District Health Officers, Deputy District Health Officers, and other senior officials of the Health Department.

CEO Health Department told the meeting that a total of 5 dengue fever patients were reported in Bahawalpur hospitals from October 13 to October 20, 2022, adding that they had traveled to Bahawalpur from other districts.

He further said that currently four dengue patients have been admitted to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and three to Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.