Five Dengue Patients Admitted To City Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Five dengue patients admitted to city hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as five dengue patients were admitted to two hospitals in the city, out of which three tested positive while the results of the remaining two were in process.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Saturday informed that three patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and two to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, two belonged to Rawalpindi and one each from Islamabad, Abbottabad, and Chakwal.

Dr Sajjad informed no patient was reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

He said the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered six FIRs, sealed two premises, issued challans to 18, notices to 513, and a fine of Rs 185,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district during the last week.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad said, 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,373 houses in the last 24 hours, and found dengue larvae at 35 homes.

Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,096 spots and detected larvae at three places.

