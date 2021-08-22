UrduPoint.com

Five Dengue Positive Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Five dengue positive cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :District Health Coordinator (DHC), Health Authority Dr Sajjad Ahmed said only five dengue positive cases have been reported so far in the district out of which four had been discharged.

"Only one patient named Mussarat belonged to the Gulistan colony was under treatment in the District Headquarters hospital", he said.

He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue patients have been made.

Dr Sajjad said a full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larvae have been reported.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures, adding that dengue is curable with time and proper treatment so no need to be panic.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Abdullah has directed the officials to revise the anti-dengue micro plan, keeping in view the changing weather condition.

He directed the officials to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance as monsoon season was at its peak while dengue larva was being reported at many places during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The ADC directed the health department officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding that anti-dengue regulations would be fully implemented.

He said stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws. /395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Gulistan

Recent Stories

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

1 hour ago
 FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.