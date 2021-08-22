Five dengue positive cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :District Health Coordinator (DHC), Health Authority Dr Sajjad Ahmed said only five dengue positive cases have been reported so far in the district out of which four had been discharged.

"Only one patient named Mussarat belonged to the Gulistan colony was under treatment in the District Headquarters hospital", he said.

He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue patients have been made.

Dr Sajjad said a full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larvae have been reported.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures, adding that dengue is curable with time and proper treatment so no need to be panic.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Abdullah has directed the officials to revise the anti-dengue micro plan, keeping in view the changing weather condition.

He directed the officials to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance as monsoon season was at its peak while dengue larva was being reported at many places during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The ADC directed the health department officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding that anti-dengue regulations would be fully implemented.

He said stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws. /395