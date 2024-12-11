Open Menu

Five Deserving People Get Financial Aid Cheques In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Five deserving people get financial aid cheques in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs one lac each among five deserving persons from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The beneficiaries included Rukhsana Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Shaheena Bibi, Ishrat Bibi, and Faizan Bibi. The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to uplifting the marginalized and ensuring timely assistance to those in need.

“The initiative reflects the government’s dedication to providing relief to the deserving people. The financial aid was sanctioned in response to applications submitted directly to the Chief Minister,” he stated.

The recipients expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government, and the district administration.

